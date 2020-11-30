3 Personal Injury Facts

Check out these 3 personal injury facts that are commonly brought up in a personal injury case. Call our Rochester office today.

Compensation

The extent of the injuries will be the first thing that determines whether or not you will receive compensation

The second factor is the facts and circumstances of the case

The amount of available insurance coverage is the third factor we look at

Emotional Damages

You can certainly file a claim based off of emotional damages.

It is very important to document the problems you are experiencing in order to enhance the strength of your case.

Incidents Involving Children

If the child is over 18 then the child can file the claim for themselves

If the child is under 18 then it is up to the parents to make a claim for them

Have you or a loved one suffered from a personal injury and have questions about these 3 personal injury facts? If so, contact the experienced Rochester Injury Lawyers today.

Read Our Free Injury Guide