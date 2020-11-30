3 Personal Injury Facts
Check out these 3 personal injury facts that are commonly brought up in a personal injury case.
Compensation
- The extent of the injuries will be the first thing that determines whether or not you will receive compensation
- The second factor is the facts and circumstances of the case
- The amount of available insurance coverage is the third factor we look at
Emotional Damages
- You can certainly file a claim based off of emotional damages.
- It is very important to document the problems you are experiencing in order to enhance the strength of your case.
Incidents Involving Children
- If the child is over 18 then the child can file the claim for themselves
- If the child is under 18 then it is up to the parents to make a claim for them
Have you or a loved one suffered from a personal injury and have questions about these 3 personal injury facts?