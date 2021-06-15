Have you or a loved one been seriously injured due to another person’s negligence? Check out these 3 personal injury questions, then call us.

Will My Personal Injury Case go to Trial?

From my 30+ years of experience handling personal injury cases, I can say that most cases don’t go to trial.

From my 30+ years of experience handling personal injury cases, I can say that most cases don’t go to trial. A majority of cases are settled before the trial starts.

We have a reputation with the insurance companies of being strong litigators who won’t settle for less than what our clients deserve.

Should I take the First Settlement Offer?

If the insurance company makes an offer of settlement to you, you should go over the offer with an experienced attorney

If the settlement is a fair offer, we will advise you to take it

A lot of the times though, insurance companies will make an offer before the injuries really develop in an effort to low ball you

Do I Have to Sue in a Personal Injury Case?

The easy answer to this is no

The most important thing is that you get your injuries taken care of

Have you or a loved one been seriously injured due to another person’s negligence? Do you have questions about what your personal injury case could mean for you? If so, check out these 3 personal injury questions and contact our experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorneys for a legal case consultation and to get started on your case.

Read Our Free New York Personal Injury Guide

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel