Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Blog, Personal Injury and Accidents

3 Personal Injury Questions

Posted on by Friedman & Ranzenhofer

Have you or a loved one been seriously injured due to another person’s negligence? Check out these 3 personal injury questions, then call us.

Will My Personal Injury Case go to Trial?

  • 3 Personal Injury QuestionsFrom my 30+ years of experience handling personal injury cases, I can say that most cases don’t go to trial.
  • A majority of cases are settled before the trial starts.
  • We have a reputation with the insurance companies of being strong litigators who won’t settle for less than what our clients deserve.

Should I take the First Settlement Offer?

  • If the insurance company makes an offer of settlement to you, you should go over the offer with an experienced attorney
  • If the settlement is a fair offer, we will advise you to take it
  • A lot of the times though, insurance companies will make an offer before the injuries really develop in an effort to low ball you

Do I Have to Sue in a Personal Injury Case?

  • The easy answer to this is no
  • The most important thing is that you get your injuries taken care of

Have you or a loved one been seriously injured due to another person’s negligence? Do you have questions about what your personal injury case could mean for you? If so, check out these 3 personal injury questions and contact our experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorneys for a legal case consultation and to get started on your case.

Read Our Free New York Personal Injury Guide

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Friedman & Ranzenhofer

The Law Offices of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC are committed to your legal survival since 1955. Our Buffalo Lawyers have over 85 years of combined experience. Our experienced Buffalo Attorneys can assist with a broad variety of legal skills needed in today’s complex world. The firm has nine law offices. Besides the Akron office, we have offices in Buffalo, Batavia, Clarence - Williamsville area, Niagara Falls, Orchard Park, Medina, Lockport and Rochester. If you are in need of an experienced attorney, contact us for dedicated representation.