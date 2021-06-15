Have you or a loved one been seriously injured due to another person’s negligence? Check out these 3 personal injury questions, then call us.
Will My Personal Injury Case go to Trial?
- From my 30+ years of experience handling personal injury cases, I can say that most cases don’t go to trial.
- A majority of cases are settled before the trial starts.
- We have a reputation with the insurance companies of being strong litigators who won’t settle for less than what our clients deserve.
Should I take the First Settlement Offer?
- If the insurance company makes an offer of settlement to you, you should go over the offer with an experienced attorney
- If the settlement is a fair offer, we will advise you to take it
- A lot of the times though, insurance companies will make an offer before the injuries really develop in an effort to low ball you
Do I Have to Sue in a Personal Injury Case?
- The easy answer to this is no
- The most important thing is that you get your injuries taken care of
Have you or a loved one been seriously injured due to another person’s negligence? Do you have questions about what your personal injury case could mean for you? If so, check out these 3 personal injury questions and contact our experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorneys for a legal case consultation and to get started on your case.
Read Our Free New York Personal Injury Guide
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel