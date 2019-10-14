After a Motorcycle Accident

After a motorcycle accident, it is important that you take the necessary steps to make sure your rights are protected. Motorcycle accidents can often result in serious injuries.

After a Motorcycle Accident | Statistics

In 2007 the federal government reported that there were 123,000 motorcycle accidents; 5,154 resulting in fatalities. A surprising aspect of these accidents was that 50% were not the fault of the motorcyclist. In many of these accidents, the fault lies with the driver of the car, van or truck that caused the accident – and usually it’s a matter of the driver not being able to see the bike. Our Rochester motorcycle accident lawyers understand that the injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident can change your life forever. Our dedicated injury attorneys have helped countless victims recover the compensation they deserve for the injuries they suffered.

After a Motorcycle Accident | Steps to Take

After being struck by another vehicle, you (or someone else at the scene) must call the police immediately. As soon as the police officers and emergency responders arrive, make sure a police report is filed. You also need to collect and document evidence of the accident, including the license plate number of the other vehicle, personal information and insurance coverage of the driver, along with photographs and details of the crash scene. If there are any witnesses available, be sure to get their contact information. They may need to provide testimony if the case goes to trial.

You also need to receive medical treatment as soon as possible, even if you believe your injuries to be minor. After this, contact an experienced attorney to get started on your case right away.

After a Motorcycle Accident | Contact Our Office

Have you or a loved one suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident?

