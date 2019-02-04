Compensation for Nursing Home Abuse

One of the most overlooked crimes across the United States is the physical and mental abuse that happens to our parents and grandparents in some nursing homes. This is because elderly people who live in nursing homes do not want to start trouble with the people who they are around 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Unfortunately, the longer the abuse goes on the more likely it is that there will be very serious and sometimes deadly results for the elderly people living in nursing homes. If this abuse was done by those who have state licenses, you have the legal right to demand answers. If you are seeking compensation for nursing home abuse for one of your family members, contact our dedicated Rochester nursing home abuse lawyers for a free consultation.

Compensation for Nursing Home Abuse | Why Do the Elderly Get Abused?

One of the most frequent questions our Rochester nursing home abuse lawyers receive is “Why do the elderly get abused?” Our answer is that unfortunately, some nursing homes care more about saving money than helping the elderly people they are supposed to care for.

The nursing home industry operates at the lowest cost possible, meaning daily procedures are performed by employees that:

Are paid low wages

Have minimal qualifications

Have inadequate training

Are over-worked

Compensation for Nursing Home Abuse | Hire an Attorney

Common consequences of nursing home abuse are: weight loss, failure to treat pressure sores, pain management, dehydration, malnutrition and even starvation. Nursing Homes are finally being held responsible after years of providing substandard care. A large number of lawsuits have been filed in the U.S in recent years. Nursing homes have had to provide compensation to the victims and their families – particularly when the abuse led to the death of a loved one.

If you have a family member residing in a nursing home and they have been abused, neglected or injured while in the care of a nursing home or other healthcare facility, contact our dedicated Rochester nursing home abuse lawyers to discuss what happened.

