How to Have Your Will, Power of Attorney and Health Care Proxy Prepared Without Leaving Your Home or Car
Seven Easy Steps
For your safety, we are offering remote or drive-up no-contact document signing during the COVID-19 crisis. We are available by phone or email at any time to answer your questions. These are the easy steps to have your will, power of attorney and health care proxy/living will prepared:
- Complete the Will Information Sheet (“WIS”) at https://www.wny-lawyers.com/will-intake-form/ or call 716.542.5444 and request that the WIS be mailed to you.
- Return the WIS to us either electronically via online form, by scanned email, fax 7165424090 or by mail to POB 31, Akron, NY 14001.
- When we receive your WIS, we will call you or email you to schedule an initial telephone conference.
- During the telephone conference, we will advise you when the documents will be mailed to you and the total fees which can be paid by check or any credit card at WNY-Lawyers.com
- When you have received and reviewed the documents, call (71)542-5444 or email rfriedman@legalsurvival.com us to schedule remote signing. The signing appointment can be done one of two ways as explained below in #6 and #7. If you are not personally known to us, you must present valid photo ID at the signing.
Remote signing by Facetime, Skype, or other teleconferencing service.
- You must affirmatively represent that you are physically situated in the State of New York;
- You must transmit by fax or electronic means a legible copy of the signed document directly to us on the same date you signed it ;
- We will witness and notarize the transmitted copy of the document and transmit it back to you; and
- You mail the signed documents to us in the envelope provided within seven days.
- We will mail the original notarized poa and health care proxy to you.
- There is an additional $149 fee per person for this type of signing only to cover the additional administrative costs and re-signing of documents after the pandemic.
Remote no-contact signing in your car if you do not have access to Skype, Facetime, or other teleconferencing service:
- Drive to our office at the appointment time and stay in your car.
(For an additional charge, we can drive to your home.)
- Call the cell phone number listed below and we will drive or walk up alongside your car.
- We will speak via cell phones and observe the signing through the car windows.
- Mail the documents to us in the return envelope sent to you.
- We will mail a copy of your will and the original notarized poa and health care proxy/living will to you.