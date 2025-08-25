Litigation Attorney Jobs

Due to rapid growth, we are looking for a well-rounded Litigation Associate (or a Partner with a portable practice) to join our collaborative and experienced team. This is an outstanding opportunity for an attorney who thrives on variety, is eager to gain courtroom experience, and wants to grow under the guidance of respected attorneys in a supportive environment. Our firm has built its reputation on quality client service across multiple practice areas, and we are ready to help you build yours.

Why This Role Stands Out:

Diverse Caseload : You will gain exposure and experience across multiple areas of law including commercial litigation, personal injury, criminal defense, estates, guardianships, and matrimonial/family law.

: You will gain exposure and experience across multiple areas of law including commercial litigation, personal injury, criminal defense, estates, guardianships, and matrimonial/family law. Mentorship & Autonomy : You will work closely with seasoned attorneys while also handling your own files and growing your confidence as a litigator.

: You will work closely with seasoned attorneys while also handling your own files and growing your confidence as a litigator. Flexible & Local Practice : Your work can be handled hybrid/remotely with court appearances focused in the Western New York region.

: Your work can be handled hybrid/remotely with court appearances focused in the Western New York region. Real Opportunity for Advancement: This position offers a potential pathway to partnership for those who show initiative, skill, and client-building ability.

What You Will Do:

Support partners and independently manage cases across various practice areas.

Consult with prospective clients.

Counsel clients and provide legal advice.

Conduct thorough legal research and draft pleadings, discovery demands and responses, motions, legal memorandums, and other legal documents.

Prepare for and conduct depositions, arbitrations, and trials.

Represent clients in court appearances in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Allegany. Wyoming, Orleans, Monroe, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.

Collaborate with clients and our legal team to ensure quality representation.

Who You Are:

Admitted to practice in New York

Have at least 1 year of litigation experience (any relevant practice area considered)

A strong written and verbal communicator

Self-motivated, reliable, and able to manage deadlines and responsibilities independently

Curious and committed to growing your legal skills and professional presence

What We Offer:

Competitive salary of $85,000 to $150.000 based on experience and book of business

of $85,000 to $150.000 based on experience and book of business Performance-based bonuses

Health and dental insurance

401(k) retirement plan

Remote work flexibility

Mentorship and a path to partnership based on performance and business development

About Us

Founded in 1955, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is a prestigious general practice law firm based in Akron, NY. With a rich history, we are dedicated to providing a broad range of legal services to clients in Western New York

To Apply:

Ready to build a well-rounded, thriving legal practice in a respected firm with the support you need to grow?