NY Child Victims Act Extended to January 14, 2021

The New York Child Victims Act’s (CVA) look-back window for victims to file otherwise time-barred cases will be extended five months from August 14, 2020 until January 14, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a reduction in court services limiting the ability of abuse survivors to file lawsuits and effectively prepare their cases with an attorney. Though New York Courts are expected to allow filings under the CVA within the next few weeks, this five-month extension will help make up for the time lost while New York courts remain closed to new claims.

Filing a lawsuit under the CVA takes courage, focus and considerable amount of time. As the unemployment rate quickly increases, it is unreasonable to expect survivors of childhood sexual abuse to accomplish the emotional and legal work necessary to file CVA lawsuits, while trying to pay for basic necessities, like food and rent. In 35 of New York's 63 counties, there have been four or fewer CVA suits filed since August 2019. In 13 counties in New York there have been no CVA lawsuits at all.