Rochester Business Lawyer Discusses Shareholder Agreements

As a Rochester Business lawyer, clients often ask me about whether or not they should have a shareholder agreement. We have seen many shareholder disputes, even amongst family members. It is very important to have a shareholder agreement to spell out what will ultimately happen to the corporation if there is a voluntary sell, death, disability, or retirement.

