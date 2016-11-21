Rochester Business Lawyer Discusses Shareholder Agreements
As a Rochester Business lawyer, clients often ask me about whether or not they should have a shareholder agreement. We have seen many shareholder disputes, even amongst family members. It is very important to have a shareholder agreement to spell out what will ultimately happen to the corporation if there is a voluntary sell, death, disability, or retirement.
