As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorney, a lot of people will come in and say what can I make a claim for after I’ve been involved in an accident. What I tell them is there are three categories. The first is for your pain and suffering, in other words, that’s the amount pain and suffering you’ve had to endure as a result of your accident. The second category is your medical expenses. Medical expenses are an important part of any claim in Rochester.

The third is your lost wages. You have to see how long you’re out of work and whether or not you’ve been compensated for those lost wages that you were not able to earn because of your accident. Those are the three items that we look at: your lost wages, your medical bills, and the pain and suffering that you’ve had to endure as a result of your accident case.

