Understanding Distracted Driving

To help with understanding distracted driving, it is defined by anything that takes your attention away from the road. It could be talking, texting, using your phone, eating, drinking, or operating the stereo in your car. Studies have shown that most people are making a habit of distracted driving by using their phones by texting, playing games, or surfing the internet.

Understanding Distracted Driving | Can You Go to Jail for Distracted Driving?

Unfortunately, we’ve had a few instances in Western New York where distracted drivers have crashed into other vehicles on the New York State Thruway, killed the other drivers, and were convicted of manslaughter. One truck driver was filling out a survey online when he rear-ended a mother in her 40s. There was another incident where a tractor trailer driver was streaming pornography on the New York State Thruway and rear-ended a woman in her 30s and was sentenced to nine years. You can be convicted of manslaughter for distracted driving which results in the death of another person.

Understanding Distracted Driving | Distracted Driving and Road Rage

Drivers that use their cell phones for talking or texting are often viewed by other drivers as an annoyance and a traffic hazard, which may result in road rage. If you are the victim of road rage, you should remain calm, do not make any eye contact with the other driver, and call 911 if necessary.

Understanding Distracted Driving | Employers’ Liability for Distracted Driving

In the past, businesses have been held liable for deaths caused by their employees who are driving distracted. There have been verdicts that won victims as much as $24 million against businesses. There are a number of things that businesses can do to prevent distracted driving by their employees. They should have written policies that prohibit all employees from using all electronic devices at all times, whether it’s their personal vehicles or company vehicles. Also, they should do periodic driver’s license checks of their employees, enforce these policies, and make sure they’re complying with all the regulatory requirements of local, state, and federal laws.

Understanding Distracted Driving | Preventing Texting and Driving

The number one cause of teenage motor vehicle accidents is distracted driving. There are a number of things that parents can do. There are apps for cell phones that will block calls and texting while driving. Secondly, you need to set a good example yourself even if most parents are texting in their cars and talking on their phones. Set a good example by not doing so yourself. There’s also a family safety agreement that will be available on our website, in which the children agree not to text or use their phones when they’re driving. If they have passengers in the vehicle, they are to ask their passengers to take care of the texting or talking on the phone. If they do need to text or talk on the phone, they must pull over.

