What ID is Required to Have a NY Deed or Power of Attorney Notarized?

The signature of the seller on the NY deed must be notarized. The signature of the principal, agent, and successor agent on a NY power of attorney must be notarized.

According to NYCRR Title 19 Sec. 182.5, for anyone signing a document who physically appears before a notary public, satisfactory evidence of identity requires identity verification through either:

(1) presentation of the back and front of an identification card issued by a governmental agency provided the card: (i) is valid and current;(ii) contains the photographic image of the bearer; (iii) has an accurate physical description of the bearer, if applicable; and (iv) includes the signature of the bearer;

(2) at least two current documents issued by an institution, business entity, or federal or state government with at least the individual’s signature;

(3) attestation by the notary that the individual is personally known to them;

(4) the oath or affirmation of a witness who is personally known to both the individual and notary; or

(5) the oath or affirmation of two witnesses who know the individual personally and provide identification that meets the requirements of paragraph (1).

Notarization may also be done remotely For convenience, NY notaries may sign documents using audio-video technology, instead of signing and notarizing documents in person.

Any document that is being notarized requires:

A statement or document that is being acknowledged by the notary.

See a sample affidavit .

The venue – the State and County where a notary public takes an affidavit or acknowledgment. EX: “State of New York, County of (New York) ss.:”

The Jurat – a part of an affidavit where the notary public certifies that it was sworn to before the notary. EX: “Sworn to before me this …….. day of …….. 20 ……”

Read all New York notary laws here

