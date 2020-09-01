Good Morning. I am Bob Friedman , Attorney with Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC.

October 1st, 2020 and January 1, 2021 are two very important dates to keep in mind for Medicaid planning.

Beginning January 1, 2021, there will be a Medicaid transfer penalty for those applying for Medicaid Managed Long Term Care or other home care services; or for the Assisted Living Program. The lookback will apply to new applications after January 1, 2021 for transfers made on or after October 1, 2020. Applicants must submit a form from a doctor indicating that they meet the functional requirements for home care. The 30-month look back is similar to that of a Medicaid nursing home application. The lookback will be phased in. Applications filed in January 2021 must include three months of financial records beginning Oct. 1, 2020 until 30 months of records will be required in April 2023. Applicants who made any non-exempt transfers will be subject to a period of ineligibility (“penalty period”) based on the amount of the transfers.

Currently there is no lookback period for gifts of assets for homecare services. Therefore, there is no “penalty period” in which Medicaid will not pay for services because of these gifts. This differs from Medicaid nursing home care which has a five-year lookback period and a penalty period during which applicants are ineligible for Medicaid if any gifts were made during those previous five years.

The eligibility criteria and assessment procedures for home care services will also be changed. Applicants currently qualify for home care services if they need any assistance with “Activities of Daily Living” (ADL) for 120 or more days. If the applicant did not need ADL assistance, he or she could still obtain housekeeping assistance for up to eight hours a week for instrumental ADLs, such as housekeeping activities, laundry and shopping.

After January 1, 2021, the new criteria will be more stringent as housekeeping services will no longer be a provided Medicaid personal care service. To be eligible for home care services, the applicant will need either:

assistance with more than one ADL if the applicant has dementia or an Alzheimer’s diagnosis; or

assistance with two or more ADLs if the applicant needs limited assistance with physical maneuvering.

The assessment of applicants must be conducted by an independent doctor selected and approved by the New York Department of Health, rather than the applicant’s own personal physician.

