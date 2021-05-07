Do you have questions about your parental rights? We want to help you understand what you are legally entitled to as a part. Give this a read then call us for a consultation right away.

Custody agreements include two parts. First, the parent who has Physical Custody of the child provides the permanent residence where the child lives, while Legal Custody is granted to the parent responsible for making the big decisions in a child’s life, things like what schools they will attend, what faith (if any) they will be raised in, and issues like consenting to surgery. These can be shared by both parents, left to one, or split between parents, depending on the circumstances of their relationship with each other and the best interests of the child.

Child Custody issues are of deep interest to the State of New York when couples separate or divorce, and the state retains a vested interest in the child’s well being until they have reached 18 years of age. The agreements that couples reach are almost always well intentioned, but life changes unexpectedly. Some of the issues that bring clients to see us include:

Job change requiring modification of visitation schedule by either parent

Permission to move out of state with a minor child

Enforcement actions when one parent violates a custody agreement

Grandparents who want a greater role in their grandchild’s life

Financial hardship necessitating changes in physical custody or support agreements

The experienced attorneys at Friedman & Ranzenhofer are keenly aware that the opposing parties in custody matters are people who will be in your life for years or decades. As co-parents, the best approach is to find a way to work together to achieve an agreement that provides a safe, supportive, and nurturing home environment that both parents can participate in.

It is always our goal to present the strongest possible case for our clients, but you can count on us to avoid needless antagonisms as we work with your ex-spouse’s legal team to arrive at a productive custody solution.

