As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer, I am often asked what one should do when they receive a settlement offer from the insurance company.

If the insurance company makes an offer of settlement to you, you should go over the offer with an experienced attorney

If the settlement is a fair offer, we will advise you to take it

A lot of the times though, insurance companies will make an offer before the injuries really develop in an effort to low ball you

