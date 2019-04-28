Experienced Rochester Lawyers

We understand that when you are trying to figure out who should represent your case, there is a lot to consider. After all, your representation for your case can make or break the results. We want you to know that our Rochester lawyers are passionate about helping our community and everyone in it. We have been bringing support for the Rochester community for over 71 years. These decades have been spent building strong relationship and trust with the people and the businesses here in Rochester. We care very deeply about your case and you should know you would be in good hands with us.

Along with our Rochester office, our attorneys Robert Friedman and Mike Ranzenhofer have thirteen New York State offices. We were founded in 1955 in Akron, NY. Helping our community and extending our reach is something we are very proud of.

We can come to you if you need to have a consultation outside of the office. If you are either stuck bedridden at home or are recovering in the hospital, and would like to get started on your case, we can make a house call so to speak. We aim to make this as convenient for you as possible.

We make ourselves very available for your convenience. We are open at our thirteen offices Monday through Saturday, by appointment through the evenings. We understand how overwhelming it can feel to fit in a consultation so we make an effort to accommodate your schedule.

We would love to hear from you about your case. We aim to give you in depth advice during our first consultation. We can help you understand what to expect as far as what you are entitled to or what legal avenues you have and more. We’re sure you have a lot of questions regarding your case and we want you to know that we are here to answer all of them to give you the help you deserve.

We will always treat your case as a priority. We know that you often have one shot at your case and we do not take that for granted. We know how seriously we need to take our job to litigate your case the right way. We encourage you to reach out right away if you are looking for legal representation that is not only attentive to your needs but also effective for your case. We know how to successfully leverage our experience for your benefit. Give us a call today to get started. We want to provide you with a result that is satisfying.