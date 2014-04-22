The resulting aftermath of an injury can be painful, and an emotionally draining experience, especially when the injury is severe. When your injury is caused due to someone else’s negligent acts or careless driving, additional complications become factored into the equation. Hiring one of our experienced Rochester lawyers can be crucial to ensuring you receive maximum compensation which is vital to your physical and emotional recovery. -LEARN MORE

A DWI is a criminal offense that is not to be taken lightly. Accepting DWI charges can have a negative, lasting impact on your future. We help residents who have been arrested for DWI. Our attorneys will use their immense knowledge base and experience of the law to fight your case. – LEARN MORE

The Rochester lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer are devoted to those accused of criminal offenses all over Rochester and the WNY area. We provide the highest level of criminal defense representation to those accused of misdemeanors like petit theft all the way up to serious felonies like sex crimes. – LEARN MORE

We are devoted to finding beneficial resolutions to complicated divorce and family law matters. Throughout the WNY community, our Rochester law firm is recognized as strong advocates inside and outside the courtroom. Whether persuasive negotiation or aggressive litigation is required to resolve your divorce, child custody, or other family law case, our attorneys can protect your interests. -LEARN MORE

Our experienced attorneys assist individuals and businesses throughout the Rochester, NY and WNY area in an array of civil law matters. Our attorneys in Rochester NY represent small, midsize and large businesses, using our decades of extensive resources and legal knowledge to achieve their business goals. – LEARN MORE

Elder law is an area of the law devoted to the legal issues affecting seniors. This specialty includes advocating for seniors on all legal issues, as well as counseling, educating, and planning for the future. We are trained and experienced to recognize our client’s legal needs as well as to anticipate issues that may arise later. Our attorneys will work closely with you and your family to accomplish your goals. -LEARN MORE

The purpose of estate planning is to show care and respect for the people you love most. The Rochester lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer will listen to your needs and circumstances, and draft legally solid documents to secure your financial future, including power of attorney, wills, and living trusts. Wherever you are in life’s journey, our experienced attorneys can help you protect your wealth, your family and your peace of mind. -LEARN MORE

When you are seeking legal counsel to help resolve a landlord-tenant dispute in WNY, our attorneys understand that you’re seeking legal counsel in order to resolve your current problem quickly, efficiently, and without creating a whole set of new problems. Our Rochester lawyers have extensive experience helping landlords and tenants of commercial and residential property solve various disagreements and legal disputes in a timely manner. -LEARN MORE

Medicaid is the federally mandated health care program that New York provides to seniors who need to live in a skilled nursing facility. We provide residents strong effective Medicaid planning options to protect their assets and still qualify for Medicaid. -LEARN MORE

If you are looking to contest a traffic violation or speeding ticket that you received in WNY, you have come to the right place. We are here to help you fight back any traffic tickets or violations. We provide the highest legal service to protect your driving record and secure the best possible outcome for your case. – LEARN MORE

