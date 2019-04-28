Experienced Rochester Lawyers

Real Trial Lawyers
REAL TRIAL LAWYERS
Friedman & Ranzenhofer Attorneys at Law Have Provided Sound Legal Counsel Throughout Rochester, NY Since 1955.
Testimonials
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Mr. Ranzenhofer and his attorneys were great! My case was handled quickly and I got a great result – $300,000. I fell at my doctor’s office, so I knew it was a hard case. Mr. Ranzenhofer developed a strategy that got me a great result. I highly recommend Mr. Ranzenhofer and his team of attorneys.
– Christine Rush
Reasonable / Professional / Personable … Very nice man to speak to … He helped me feel safe and took away my fear in my legal situation. If or when needed he is ready to jump in and take over. Thank you, Carol
– Carol Czosnyka
Contact Us 24 Hours a Day Have a late night urgent legal question? Have you been injured in an accident? Arrested for DWI? Served with a lawsuit summons? Call us at (585) 484-7432 twenty-four hours a day/seven days a week. Additionally, you can reach us using our contact forms.
Our law firm was founded in 1955
In Akron, New York by Fred Friedman, father of Robert Friedman and grandfather of Justin R. Friedman. Since then, our experienced attorneys have been dedicated to to serving the Western New York community that we know and love. We can help you the same way that we have been helping our community for 71 years.
Our law firm was founded in 1955
In Akron, New York by Fred Friedman, father of Robert Friedman and grandfather of Justin R. Friedman. Since then, our experienced attorneys have been dedicated to to serving the Western New York community that we know and love. We can help you the same way that we have been helping our community for 71 years.
Contact Us 24 Hours a Day Have a late night urgent legal question? Have you been injured in an accident? Arrested for DWI? Served with a lawsuit summons? Call us at (585) 484-7432 twenty-four hours a day/seven days a week. Additionally, you can reach us using our contact forms.
Why Choose Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Injury Lawyers?
Millions recovered for people like you.
No fee guarantee. We never charge a fee unless there is a recovery for you.
24/7 Availability
Thousands of satisfied clients from across New York State.
Service is our business. You can talk to an attorney anytime on the phone or at a NY location that is convenient for you.
Fully committed to your personal injury case.
Recognized in the legal community by judges and peers as tenacious and ethical litigators.
Free consultation
Why Choose Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Injury Lawyers?
Millions recovered for people like you.
No fee guarantee. We never charge a fee unless there is a recovery for you.
24/7 Availability
Thousands of satisfied clients from across New York State.
Service is our business. You can talk to an attorney anytime on the phone or at a NY location that is convenient for you.
Fully committed to your personal injury case.
Recognized in the legal community by judges and peers as tenacious and ethical litigators.
Free consultation
Have More Injury Questions? We’re Here to Help
Below are questions that commonly arise after a Rochester, NY accident involving serious injuries. We appreciate that you may have additional questions related to your situation.
We always welcome you to contact our office for complimentary consultations with one of our Rochester, NY personal injury lawyers.
The decision to hire an attorney is a personal decision. However, from an economic perspective, retaining your own lawyer may dramatically increase the value of your case. A study conducted by the Insurance Research Council (IRC) revealed that people who hired a lawyer received 3.5 times more compensation for their case compared to those who handled the matter on their own. Another IRC report “Auto Injuries: Claiming Behavior and Its Impact on Insurance Costs,” revealed that 85% of insurance company settlements related to accidents were made to people who had an attorney representing them.
Our law firm handles each case on a contingency fee basis. Our personal injury legal fees are typically 1/3 (33.33%) of the gross recovery via settlement or trial in an injury.
For example, in a truck accident case involving multiple broken bones that settles for $1,000,000 the legal fee would typically be $333,333.33. If there are any costs involved (such as court costs, deposition fees, medical records), these would be deducted from the balance and the client would receive the remainder.
When you retain our firm, you will receive a written retainer agreement setting forth all legal fees and expenses related to your case. Our goal is to be as transparent as possible when it comes to your legal representation so you have a clear understanding of the legal process and all fees and costs involved.
Personal injury is a broad area of the law that is designed to provide economic compensation to a person who is injured due to the negligence of another person or corporation. Sometimes referred to as ‘tort law’, the law entitles an individual that suffers injuries to recover compensation for all past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, permanent disability and lost wages. While this area of the law can be complex, most cases involve injuries sustained in car accidents, truck accidents or motorcycle accidents.
In the situation where a person dies in an accident, defective product or due to medical negligence, the surviving family may pursue a wrongful death lawsuit. Most wrongful death cases involve a recovery for the deceased’s medical expenses, loss of economic support and loss of consortium or loss of emotional support.
Most injury and accident cases are dependent on two factors, the extent of the victim’s injuries and the amount of insurance coverage available. The value of a case is also dependent on your age and if you will require future medical care.
At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, our goal is to maximize the value of each Rochester, NY personal injury matter to accommodate the wishes of each client.
The time frame for resolving an injury case will differ considerably for each particular matter. The complexity of the case, the number of defendants involved and the extent of the injury are a few of the factors that may shorten or extend the settlement process.
Most of our straightforward car accident cases are resolved prior to filing a lawsuit in negotiations with an insurance carrier. Most NY wrongful death cases tend to take longer to resolve both due to their complexity as well as the need for court oversight in the distribution of funds from a settlement or verdict.
Our Rochester, NY personal injury lawyers are mindful of the time constraints that each of our client’s face with their case. In addition to keeping you apprised of the status of your case, we will also respect your decision as to how you wish for us to handle your case from a settlement or litigation perspective.
A claim for pain and suffering can be made to compensate an injured person for physical pain, stress, and emotional trauma related to their accident.
Practice Areas
We’ve been practicing law for so many years now, that we have expertise in numerous areas. So, please look at the Rochester law firm practice areas that pertain to your legal issue to discover more about the topic, and how our attorneys can help. Contact us today.ALL PRACTICE AREAS
Practice Areas
The experienced Rochester lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Attorneys at Law have been assisting New York residents since 1955. We can help you with your legal matters. Robert Friedman, Michael Ranzenhofer, Samuel Alba and Justin Friedman have experience in a wide variety of areas of law.ALL PRACTICE AREAS
Practice Areas
The experienced Rochester lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Attorneys at Law have been assisting New York residents since 1955. We can help you with your legal matters. Robert Friedman, Michael Ranzenhofer, Samuel Alba and Justin Friedman have experience in a wide variety of areas of law.ALL PRACTICE AREAS
Dedicated lawyers proudly representing clients throughout Rochester and the greater Western New York region
As you are going through the process of selecting an attorney to represent you, keep in mind that you want someone who knows your community and the people who live there. The attorneys here at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, PC have spent more than six decades being an active force throughout the Rochester community. We have spent many, many years developing authentic and caring relationships with residents and businesses in the fine city of Rochester.
Dedicated lawyers proudly representing clients throughout Rochester and the greater Western New York region
As you are going through the process of selecting an attorney to represent you, keep in mind that you want someone who knows your community and the people who live there. The attorneys here at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, PC have spent more than six decades being an active force throughout the Rochester community. We have spent many, many years developing authentic and caring relationships with residents and businesses in the fine city of Rochester.
Personal Injury Guide
Download our FREE guide to learn what steps you should be taking after a personal injury.
Completing this form opts you in to receive select communications from Friedman & Ranzenhofer.
Personal Injury Guide
Download our FREE guide to learn what steps you should be taking after a personal injury.
Completing this form opts you in to receive select communications from Friedman & Ranzenhofer.
Personal Injury Guide
Download our FREE guide to learn what steps you should be taking after a personal injury.
Completing this form opts you in to receive select communications from Friedman & Ranzenhofer.
Experienced Rochester Lawyers
We understand that when you are trying to figure out who should represent your case, there is a lot to consider. After all, your representation for your case can make or break the results. We want you to know that our Rochester lawyers are passionate about helping our community and everyone in it. We have been bringing support for the Rochester community for over 71 years. These decades have been spent building strong relationship and trust with the people and the businesses here in Rochester. We care very deeply about your case and you should know you would be in good hands with us.
Along with our Rochester office, our attorneys Robert Friedman and Mike Ranzenhofer have thirteen New York State offices. We were founded in 1955 in Akron, NY. Helping our community and extending our reach is something we are very proud of.
We can come to you if you need to have a consultation outside of the office. If you are either stuck bedridden at home or are recovering in the hospital, and would like to get started on your case, we can make a house call so to speak. We aim to make this as convenient for you as possible.
We make ourselves very available for your convenience. We are open at our thirteen offices Monday through Saturday, by appointment through the evenings. We understand how overwhelming it can feel to fit in a consultation so we make an effort to accommodate your schedule.
We would love to hear from you about your case. We aim to give you in depth advice during our first consultation. We can help you understand what to expect as far as what you are entitled to or what legal avenues you have and more. We’re sure you have a lot of questions regarding your case and we want you to know that we are here to answer all of them to give you the help you deserve.
We will always treat your case as a priority. We know that you often have one shot at your case and we do not take that for granted. We know how seriously we need to take our job to litigate your case the right way. We encourage you to reach out right away if you are looking for legal representation that is not only attentive to your needs but also effective for your case. We know how to successfully leverage our experience for your benefit. Give us a call today to get started. We want to provide you with a result that is satisfying.