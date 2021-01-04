3 Child Custody Questions

Many people ask me as an experienced Rochester Child Custody Attorney these 3 child custody questions. Check out the answers and give us a call today.

1. What is Shared Custody?

Shared residency contemplates a fairly equal sharing of the children’s residency.

One common shared residency arrangement sees the children living with Mom one week and with Dad the next.

Another type of shared residency arrangement designates specific weekdays with each parent – and the two alternate weekends.

Success in a shared residency situation presumes that the parents are able to get along, and it works best when the parties live relatively close to each other.

A shared residency arrangement allows the children to spend nearly equal time with each parent.

2. What are the Differences Between Joint and Sole Custody?

Parents often don’t understand the difference between sole custody and joint custody.

These terms refer to legal custody and govern which parent makes important decisions in the child’s life.

If either parent has sole custody, they are responsible for deciding what religion the child will be and which school the child will attend.

With joint legal custody, those decisions are made jointly by both parents.

3. What are the Differences Between Legal and Residential Custody?

Legal custody determines who is responsible for making important legal decisions such as where the child goes to school, and the religion in which the child is raised.

Residential custody dictates where the child will live, and designates the parent with whom the child lives as the primary residential parent.

Are you looking to create the best custody schedule for your family and have more questions? After reading these 3 child custody questions, contact dedicated Rochester Child Custody Attorney Michael Ranzenhofer for guidance.

Like us on Facebook