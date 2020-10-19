If you have been ticketed for distracted driving, this could cause a lot of issues with your license. Read this blog to learn 6 things to know about distracted driving.

Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is anything that takes your attention away from the road. It could be talking, texting, using your phone, eating, drinking, operating the stereo in your car. Studies have shown that most people are making a habit of distracted driving by using their phones, by texting, playing games, surfing the internet.

Distracted Driving and Road Rage

Drivers that are using their cell phones for talking or texting are often viewed by other drivers as an annoyance and a traffic hazard, which may result in road rage. If you are the victim of road rage, you should remain calm, do not make any eye contact with the other driver, and call 911 if necessary.

Employers’ Liability for Distracted Driving

Businesses have been held liable for deaths caused by their employees who are driving distracted. There have been verdicts as much as $24 million against businesses. There’s a number of things that businesses can do to prevent distracted driving by their employees. They should have written policies that prohibit all employees from using all electronic devices at all times, whether it’s their personal vehicles or company vehicles. Also, you should do periodic driver’s license checks of your employees, enforce these policies, and make sure you’re complying with all the regulatory requirements of local, state, and federal laws.

Jail for Distracted Driving

Unfortunately, we’ve had a few instances in Western New York where distracted drivers have crashed into other vehicles, on the New York State Thruway, and killed the other drivers, and they have been convicted of manslaughter. One truck driver was, during an online order, filling out a survey when he rear-ended a mother in her 40s. There was a tractor trailer driver who was streaming pornography on the New York State Thruway and rear-ended a woman in her 30s and was sentenced to nine years. You can be convicted of manslaughter for distracted driving which results in the death of another person.

Preventing Texting and Driving

The number one cause of teenage motor vehicle accidents is distracted driving. There’s a number of things that parents can do. There are apps for cell phones that will block calls and texting. Secondly, you need to set a good example yourself, even though most parents are texting in their cars and talking on their phones. Set a good example by not doing so yourself. There’s also a family safety agreement that will be available on our website, in which the children agree not to text or use their phones when they’re driving, if they have passengers in the vehicle, to ask their passengers to take care of the texting or talking on the phone. If they do need to text or talk on the phone, pull over.

Cell Phone Violations

Clients often ask me about the penalties for cell phone use in New York State. The penalties have increased over the past few years, due to the increased use of cell phones. A cell phone violation is a 5-point violation on your driver’s license. There is a maximum fine of $400. If you have a junior license, a probationary license, or a learner’s permit, that can result in a 120-day suspension of your license.

