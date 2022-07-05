AAOA NY Landlord Legal Compliance Update

August 18, 2022 | 2:00 pm EST.

COVID has spurred various new laws many landlords in New York could be violating without knowing! Our NY attorney guest speakers will give you the latest to stay in compliance and avoid hefty fines.

REGISTER HERE

In this 60-minute webinar, NY attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin Friedman will cover emotional support animals to new rent collection laws, and everything you need to know, including: