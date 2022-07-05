AAOA NY Landlord Legal Compliance Update
August 18, 2022 | 2:00 pm EST.
COVID has spurred various new laws many landlords in New York could be violating without knowing! Our NY attorney guest speakers will give you the latest to stay in compliance and avoid hefty fines.
In this 60-minute webinar, NY attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin Friedman will cover emotional support animals to new rent collection laws, and everything you need to know, including:
- Common legal mistakes made by NY landlords
- How landlords are violating the NY Tenant Protection Act of 2019
- Discrimination laws that protect unemployed and COVID-19 infected NY tenants
- Emotional support animal discrimination
- How accepting ERAP payments changes rent increases and evictions
- New rules on NY rent collection
- Why the NY Attorney General sued eviction lawyers and what that means for landlords
- and much more!