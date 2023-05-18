Avoiding Elder Abuse and Scams in Rochester, New York

As the population of Rochester, New York, ages, the problem of elder abuse and scams becomes more prevalent. Elder abuse is a serious problem that affects millions of older adults in the United States each year, and it can take many forms, including physical, emotional, and financial abuse. Scams that target older adults are also on the rise and can result in significant financial losses.

Here are some tips for avoiding elder abuse and scams in Rochester, New York:

Stay informed about common scams: There are many types of scams that target older adults, including phone scams, email scams, and investment scams. Stay informed about the latest scams by reading local news and subscribing to alerts from government agencies and consumer protection organizations.

Be wary of unsolicited phone calls and emails: If you receive an unsolicited phone call or email from someone claiming to be from a government agency or a financial institution, be skeptical. Legitimate organizations will not ask you for personal or financial information over the phone or via email.

Protect your personal information: Never give out your personal or financial information to anyone you don’t know or trust. This includes your Social Security number, bank account information, and credit card information.

Stay connected with friends and family: Isolation can be a risk factor for elder abuse, so it’s important to stay connected with friends and family members. Regular social interaction can help keep you safe and provide a support network if you do become a victim of elder abuse.

Report suspected abuse: If you suspect that you or someone you know is being abused or scammed, report it to the authorities immediately. You can contact the Rochester Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, or the New York State Attorney General’s Office to report elder abuse or scams.

Get legal advice: If you’re concerned about protecting your assets or making sure your wishes are respected as you age, consider seeking legal advice from an attorney who specializes in elder law. They can help you create legal documents such as a power of attorney, will, or trust that can protect you from financial abuse or scams.

Be cautious of caregivers: If you’re receiving care from a caregiver, it’s important to be cautious and aware of any signs of abuse. Look for changes in your physical appearance, emotional well-being, or financial situation that could indicate mistreatment. If you suspect abuse, report it to the appropriate authorities.

Stay active and engaged: Staying active and engaged can help prevent elder abuse by keeping you mentally and physically healthy. Consider joining a local senior center, participating in exercise classes, or volunteering in your community. These activities can also help you stay connected with others and reduce feelings of isolation.

Stay vigilant with your finances: Scammers often target older adults with financial scams, such as fake investment opportunities or fraudulent charities. It’s important to stay vigilant with your finances and avoid giving money to anyone you don’t know or trust. If you’re unsure about an investment opportunity, consult with a financial advisor or do research before investing.

Educate yourself and others: Educating yourself and others about the risks of elder abuse and scams is an important step in preventing these problems. Share information with friends and family members, and encourage them to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. You can also attend local seminars or workshops on the topic to learn more about how to prevent elder abuse and scams.

Elder abuse and scams are serious problems that require vigilance and awareness. By staying informed, protecting your personal information, staying connected with others, and reporting suspected abuse, you can help prevent elder abuse and scams in Rochester, New York. Remember to stay active and engaged, stay vigilant with your finances, and educate yourself and others about the risks. Together, we can work towards a safer and more secure community for older adults.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we are committed to helping older adults in Rochester, New York avoid elder abuse and scams. Our experienced attorneys can provide legal advice to help you protect your assets, create legal documents to safeguard your interests and represent you in legal proceedings if you or a loved one has been a victim of elder abuse.

We also believe in the importance of preventative measures, such as educating clients on the risks of elder abuse and financial exploitation, advocating for seniors’ rights, and working with local government agencies and community organizations to raise awareness and promote policies that protect older adults.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we are dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal representation to our clients. We understand that elder abuse and scams can be a sensitive and emotional issue, and we are committed to providing personalized solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs. If you or a loved one needs assistance with avoiding elder abuse and scams in Rochester, New York, we are here to help.