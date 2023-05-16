Child Custody and Domestic Violence in Rochester, NY

Child custody cases can be emotionally charged and complex, especially when domestic violence is involved. In Rochester, NY, there are specific laws and procedures in place to ensure that the safety and well-being of the child are given top priority.

The impact of domestic violence on children is significant and can have lasting effects on their mental and physical health. The state of New York recognizes this and takes steps to protect children from exposure to violence, even if it means limiting or denying parental rights.

If you are a parent or guardian seeking custody of a child and there has been a history of domestic violence in the relationship, it is important to work with an experienced family law attorney who can help you navigate the legal system and advocate for your child’s best interests.

In Rochester, there are two types of custody: legal custody and physical custody. Legal custody refers to the right to make decisions about a child’s upbringing, including education, healthcare, and religion. Physical custody refers to the right to have the child physically with you.

In cases involving domestic violence, the court may award sole custody to the non-abusive parent. This means that the parent who has a history of violence will not have any legal or physical custody of the child. In some cases, the court may award supervised visitation to the abusive parent, where a neutral third party is present during the visitation to ensure the safety of the child.

It is important to note that the court will consider a variety of factors when making custody decisions, including the nature and severity of the abuse, the impact of the abuse on the child, and the ability of the parents to co-parent effectively.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available to help you. The Willow Domestic Violence Center provides support and services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence in the Rochester area. They offer a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, counseling, and legal assistance.

If you are seeking custody of a child and there is a history of domestic violence in the relationship, it is important to seek legal guidance from a knowledgeable family law attorney. Your attorney can help you understand your legal rights, guide you through the court process, and advocate for the best interests of your child.

It is also important to document any incidents of domestic violence or abuse that have occurred. This documentation can include police reports, medical records, and any other evidence of abuse, such as photographs or witness statements. This evidence can be crucial in a custody case involving domestic violence, as it can help to establish a pattern of abuse and protect the child from further harm

It is also important to prioritize the safety of the child when seeking custody in a domestic violence case. This may mean taking steps to secure a safe living environment, such as obtaining a protective order or restraining order against the abusive parent, or seeking assistance from a domestic violence shelter.

It is important to prioritize the emotional well-being of the child during the custody process. Children who have been exposed to domestic violence may need counseling or other forms of support to help them cope with the trauma they have experienced.

In some cases, the court may appoint a guardian ad litem or attorney for the child to represent the child’s best interests in the custody case. This can be especially helpful in cases involving domestic violence, as it ensures that the child’s voice is heard and their needs are prioritized.

Child custody cases involving domestic violence can be complex and emotionally challenging. It is important to seek legal guidance from an experienced family law attorney and prioritize the safety and well-being of the child throughout the process. With the right support and resources, it is possible to protect the child from further harm and establish a safe and stable living environment.

We can help you with your child custody case in several ways, including:

Legal guidance: Our attorneys can provide you with legal guidance and support throughout the custody process. We can explain your legal rights and options, and help you make informed decisions about your case.

Representation: We can represent you in court and advocate for your child’s best interests. We have experience in presenting evidence of domestic violence and making compelling arguments to protect the safety of children in custody cases.

Mediation: In some cases, it may be possible to resolve child custody issues through mediation rather than litigation. Our attorneys can represent you in mediation and work to negotiate an agreement that is in your child’s best interests.

Support: We understand that child custody cases involving domestic violence can be emotionally challenging. Our attorneys can provide you with the emotional support you need throughout the process, and connect you with resources and services to help you and your child cope with the effects of domestic violence.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we are committed to helping our clients and their families navigate the complex and emotionally charged issues that arise in child custody cases involving domestic violence. We will work tirelessly to protect your child’s safety and well-being and help you achieve the best possible outcome for your case.