Dealing with Insurance Companies After an Accident

If you have been seriously injured in an accident caused by someone else, you will most likely be receiving calls from that person’s insurance company. We advise you to direct all insurance calls to your personal injury attorney. Read this article to learn how you should be dealing with insurance companies after an accident.

Dealing with Insurance Companies After an Accident | What to Expect

Insurance companies aren’t filled with “bad people,” and they’re not inherently malicious or cruel. But the insurance company isn’t your friend, either. Insurance companies are businesses that make money by minimizing risks and payouts. In practical terms, that means that when accidents happen, insurance companies deploy a team of adjusters, investigators, and attorneys to protect “their” money. Statistics show that victims without lawyers get an average of three times less than victims who do hire lawyers to handle their personal injury cases. You’ll be battling against a team of experts. You’ll also want an expert on your side, to fight for your fair compensation.

Dealing with Insurance Companies After an Accident | Settlement Offers

Sometimes a representative of an insurance company will reach out to the victim of a personal injury with an early settlement offer. This may be a perfectly legitimate, just, and even generous offer – or it may not. In any case, it’s best to consult your attorney and to wait before responding or accepting. If you’ve been injured, you won’t be healed overnight. If you’ve been offered an early settlement, you should wait to see how your injuries heal, adjust for complications that arise, and let some of the other particulars of your case play out. Once your recovery seems to be progressing, your attorney can help you come to a decision about an early settlement offer.

Dealing with Insurance Companies After an Accident | Compensation

The amount of your compensation will depend on three factors:

The extent of the injuries: Medical expenses, time away from work, emotional damages, and any restrictions on an injured person’s ability to function normally can all drive up the value, or potential compensation, in a personal injury case.

Medical expenses, time away from work, emotional damages, and any restrictions on an injured person’s ability to function normally can all drive up the value, or potential compensation, in a personal injury case. The circumstances of the case: How did the accident happen? Is the other party entirely at fault, or is there some fault on both sides?

How did the accident happen? Is the other party entirely at fault, or is there some fault on both sides? The amount of available insurance coverage: Do you and/or other parties involved have insurance coverage? What are the specifics of your insurance policies?

After accounting for these variables an experienced attorney should be able to give you a detailed and reasonably accurate estimate of the value of your case.

