Equal Custody Agreements

If you are going through a divorce, you know how much it can affect your child’s life. You may be wondering how you can find a custody agreement that will give you just as much time with your child as your spouse. Here is what you should know if you are interested in equal custody

How Judges Determine Equal Custody

People come into our office with many questions about how custody will be determined in their case, and the first thing I do is explain the difference between legal custody and residential custody. Legal custody governs the way important decisions in the children’s lives are made. Residential custody covers where the children will live. In making these decisions, the court is concerned with many factors, and the overriding consideration is the child’s best interest. If the parties can’t agree between themselves, then, based on all relevant factors, the court will make its decision regarding legal and residential custody to ensure what’s best for each child.

Shared Residency

Shared residency means there’s a fairly equal sharing in terms of where the children will live. For example, in one common shared residency arrangement, the children live with Mom one week and with Dad the next week. In another type of shared residency arrangement, they live with Mom on Monday and Tuesday, with Dad Wednesday and Thursday – and then alternate weekends. Several factors are important in a shared residency situation. Obviously, Mom and Dad have to get along. It’s also helpful if the parties live relatively close to each other. With a shared residency arrangement, the children spend pretty much equal time with each parent, depending on the chosen arrangement.

