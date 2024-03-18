Job Opening: Buffalo Litigation Attorney

Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is hiring. Due to rapid growth in commercial litigation, landlord-tenant, personal injury, DWI/criminal defense, estate litigation, and family/matrimonial law cases, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC has announced the immediate job opening for a Senior Litigation Attorney Associate.
Location: Williamsville, NY and Akron, NY
Founded in 1955, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is a prestigious general practice law firm based in Akron, NY. With a rich history, we are dedicated to providing a broad range of legal services to clients in Western New York. As we continue to grow, we are seeking an experienced Litigation Attorney to join our dynamic team, with a path to partnership.
Job Duties:
- Support two senior partners, Robert Friedman (LINK Buffalo Attorney Robert Friedman | Skilled Lawyer in Western New York (wny-lawyers.com) and Michael H. Ranzenhofer, (LINK Buffalo Attorney Michael Ranzenhofer | Experienced Lawyer in WNY (wny-lawyers.com)(and independently manage cases across various practice areas such as estate planning, corporate law, commercial litigation, landlord-tenant, personal injury, DWI/criminal defense, and family/matrimonial law.
- Conduct consultations with prospective clients.
- Counsel clients and provide legal advice on diverse matters.
- Conduct thorough legal research and draft pleadings, discovery demands and responses, motions, legal memorandums, and other legal documents.
- Prepare for and conduct depositions, arbitrations, and trials.
- Represent clients in court appearances in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans, Monroe, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.
- Collaborate with clients and support staff to ensure quality representation.
Background and Qualifications:
- Admission to practice in New York.
- 5+ years of legal experience and in at least 2 of our practice areas – trial experience is a plus.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong work ethic.
- Ability to work well under pressure and adhere to deadlines.
- Technical proficiency with new computer programs and software.
Additional Information:
- Competitive benefits package and salary of $100,000 to $150,000, commensurate with experience and portable book of business.
- Potential opportunity for partnership based on legal and business development performance.
- Hybrid work options, including Akron and Williamsville offices, as well as some remote work.
- Collaborative team environment with a focus on self-motivation and thriving in a high-volume setting.
To Apply:
For confidential consideration, submit your application with cover letter, resume, and salary requirements online at Careers.