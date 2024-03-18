Job Opening: Buffalo Litigation Attorney

Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is hiring. Due to rapid growth in commercial litigation, landlord-tenant, personal injury, DWI/criminal defense, estate litigation, and family/matrimonial law cases, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC has announced the immediate job opening for a Senior Litigation Attorney Associate.

Location: Williamsville, NY and Akron, NY

Founded in 1955, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is a prestigious general practice law firm based in Akron, NY. With a rich history, we are dedicated to providing a broad range of legal services to clients in Western New York. As we continue to grow, we are seeking an experienced Litigation Attorney to join our dynamic team, with a path to partnership.

Job Duties:

Support two senior partners, Robert Friedman (LINK Buffalo Attorney Robert Friedman | Skilled Lawyer in Western New York (wny-lawyers.com) and Michael H. Ranzenhofer, (LINK Buffalo Attorney Michael Ranzenhofer | Experienced Lawyer in WNY (wny-lawyers.com)(and independently manage cases across various practice areas such as estate planning, corporate law, commercial litigation, landlord-tenant, personal injury, DWI/criminal defense, and family/matrimonial law.

Conduct consultations with prospective clients.

Counsel clients and provide legal advice on diverse matters.

Conduct thorough legal research and draft pleadings, discovery demands and responses, motions, legal memorandums, and other legal documents.

Prepare for and conduct depositions, arbitrations, and trials.

Represent clients in court appearances in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans, Monroe, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.

Collaborate with clients and support staff to ensure quality representation.

Background and Qualifications:

Admission to practice in New York.

5+ years of legal experience and in at least 2 of our practice areas – trial experience is a plus.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong work ethic.

Ability to work well under pressure and adhere to deadlines.

Technical proficiency with new computer programs and software.

Additional Information:

Competitive benefits package and salary of $100,000 to $150,000, commensurate with experience and portable book of business.

Potential opportunity for partnership based on legal and business development performance.

Hybrid work options, including Akron and Williamsville offices, as well as some remote work.

Collaborative team environment with a focus on self-motivation and thriving in a high-volume setting.

To Apply:

For confidential consideration, submit your application with cover letter, resume, and salary requirements online at Careers.