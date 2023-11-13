New 2024 U.S. Estate & Gift Tax Exemptions for 2024

The U.S. Treasury and IRS have published updated figures for various provisions of the Internal Revenue Code for the year 2024. The estate, gift, and generation-skipping tax exclusions are:

The Unified Credit Against Estate Tax basic exclusion amount and the generation-skipping transfer tax exemption will be $13,610,000 under Section 2010.

The Annual Exclusion for Gifts will be the first $18,000 of gifts to any person (other than gifts of future interests). The first $185,000 of gifts to a spouse who is not a citizen of the United States will not be included in total amounts of taxable gifts under Sections 2503 and 2523(i)(2).

For further information, see Internal Revenue Bulletin 2023-34.

