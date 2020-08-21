As an experienced Rochester DWI Lawyer, clients often ask me whether or not they should refuse the breathalyzer test.

Clients often ask me whether or not they should refuse a Breathalyzer test. Although you should be cooperative with the police officer when you are pulled over and not try to get away or fight, you are not required to take the Breathalizer test. However if you do refuse the Breathalizer test, you could face the possibility of having your license revoked.

