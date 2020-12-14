As an experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorney, I am often asked about slip & fall on ice injuries. Call our office today for a legal consultation.

Slip and fall cases are especially prevalent in Rochester during the winter months.

The first thing you want to do after a slip and fall is call the police and seek treatment for your injuries.

Following this, you will want to speak with an attorney so they can begin their fact finding investigation.

Have you slipped and fallen on ice, snow, or any other hazardous condition and sustained an injury as a result? If you have questions about slip & fall on ice injuries, contact experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorney Michael Ranzenhofer for dedicated representation. He has decades of experience assisting area residents seek compensation for their slip and fall injuries.