Upstate NY Courts Begin Gradual Return To In-Person Operations

As New York steadily recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, courts in three upstate judicial districts will enter their second phase of a gradual return to in-person operations. Courts in the Fifth Judicial District (Syracuse and surrounding counties), Sixth Judicial District (Binghamton and surrounding counties) and Seventh Judicial District (Rochester and surrounding counties) enter Phase Two on June 3, 2020; followed on June 5, 2020 by courts throughout the Eighth Judicial District (Buffalo and surrounding counties) and courts in most counties encompassing the Fourth Judicial District (Northern New York). Over the past two weeks, judges and staff in those judicial districts have been returning to their courthouses.

The goal of Phase II is to safely increase courthouse foot traffic in a gradual manner, so that the Court can select matters that require an in-person appearance while continuing to maximize virtual appearances, as follows:

Essential family matters will be conducted in-person and heard by the assigned judge.

Criminal, Juvenile Delinquency,and Mental Hygiene Law proceedings for hospitalized adults will be held virtually and heard by the assigned judge.

Non-essential matters will continue to be held virtually and heard by the assigned judge.

Mediation/alternate dispute resolution will be conducted virtually.

Steps implemented during Phase II to encourage physical distancing and reduce the number of people in any given room in courthouses include staggering case types, court calendars and courtroom use. During Phase II, non-judicial staffing levels will minimally increase to support necessary administrative court functions as well as to provide support for the increase in foot traffic into the courthouse. Non-reporting court staff will continue to work virtually.

Phase One measures that will remain in place to protect the health and safety of judges and staff, attorneys, litigants and members of the public, include:

Non-employee court visitors will be required to undergo COVID-19 screening before entering the courthouse.

Everyone entering the courthouse will be required to wear a mask.

All staff who interact with court visitors must wear a mask.

Courtroom and other areas will be carefully marked to ensure proper physical distancing.

Court facilities will be regularly sanitized.

Installation of acrylic barriers, hand sanitizer dispensers and other safety features.

Call the attorneys at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC at (716)542-5444 if you have any questions about the re-opening of the New York courts.