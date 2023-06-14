Why Are People Arrested at Darien Lake Concerts

The most frequent reason why people are arrested at Darien Lake Six Flags concerts are criminal trespass in the Third Degree after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. A person is guilty of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree when that person knowingly enters [remains] unlawfully in a building or upon real property which is fenced or otherwise enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders.

The other common reasons for arrests at Darien Lake concerts are:

Sale of hazardous inhalants for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the Seventh Degree

Possession of heroin.

Disorderly conduct for fighting in the parking lot.

Harassment in the Second Degree for pushing a Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy.

DWI and DUI .

What concerts will be held in the outdoor Darien Lake Amphitheater at 9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, NY in 2023?

Dave Matthews Band WED, Jun 14, 2023, 7:30 PM

Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023 FRI, Jun 16, 2023, 7:00 PM

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour FRI, Jul 14, 2023, 7:00 PM

Sam Hunt: Summer On The Outskirts Tour SAT, Jul 15, 2023, 7:30 PM

Post Malone: If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying MON, Jul 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

Foreigner – The Historic Farewell Tour FRI, Jul 28, 2023, 7:00 PM

Boy George & Culture Club: The Letting It Go Show SAT, Jul 29, 2023, 7:00 PM

Outlaw Music Fest – Feat. Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff and More SUN, Jul 30, 2023, 3:45 PM

Matchbox Twenty – Slow Dream Tour TUE, Aug 1, 2023, 7:30 PM

Jelly Roll: Backroad Baptism Tour 2023 THU, Aug 3, 2023, 7:00 PM

Fall Out Boy – So Much For (Tour) Dust FRI, Aug 4, 2023, 6:30 PM

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour SAT, Aug 5, 2023, 7:00 PM

GODSMACK AND STAIND SUN, Aug 6, 2023, 7:00 PM Pantera WED, Aug 9, 2023, 7:00 PM

Nickelback: Get Rollin’ Tour WED, Aug 16, 2023, 6:30 PM

The Offspring With Sum 41 And Simple Plan: Let The Bad Times Roll Tour SUN, Aug 20, 2023, 7:00 PM

The All-American Rejects – Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour MON, Aug 21, 2023, 7:00 PM

The Lumineers – 2023 Tour TUE, Aug 22, 2023, 7:30 PM

ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE TOUR FRI, Sep 1, 2023, 6:30 PM.

Where will I be arraigned if I am arrested at a Darien Lake Concert?

The Darien Town Court is located at 10569 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, New York 14040.Marcia Bontrager is the Darien Court Clerk. Her hours are Monday – Thursday 9am – 3pm. Her phone number is 585-547-2274 ext.1020.Court hours are the first three Tuesday nights. The Darien Town Justices are Honorable David Overhoff and Honorable Jennifer Nunnery.

