15 Ways to Avoid Probate – April 26, 2022







Robert Friedman of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Attorneys, drawing on over 43 years of estate planning experience, presented “Fifteen Ways to Avoid Probate” on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Amherst Center for Senior Services.

Learn estate and asset protection planning techniques, probate legal procedures, the risks and benefits of avoiding probate, the best forms of real estate ownership, the most common estate planning mistakes, recent changes in estate and gift tax laws, the duties of trustees and executors, myths about living trusts, when to update your will, and how to prevent will contests.

Download the PowerPoint Presentation