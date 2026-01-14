$19 Million Verdict for NY Construction Injury

Alen Begonja, who fell from a ladder while working construction at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan was awarded more than $19 million in damages by a Manhattan jury. Begonja fell from a ladder while doing ductwork as a subcontractor at a City Winery NYC location. It was a rush job and almost everything was already installed—including the drop ceiling.

Begonja’s employer, John’s Insulation, didn’t bring enough ladders, and so he was forced to borrow one. He was never given a lanyard or a safety harness. After using the ladder for about 4 hours, he felt the ladder jerk out from under him and he had a very violent fall. He hit his knee on the steel countertop and his head on the ground. Begonja suffered life-changing injuries to his spine, knee, and head. Under New York law, he was not able to sue his employers, but he could pursue claims against other entities he alleged were liable. Defendants, including RXR Construction and City Winery, attempted to shift liability to John’s Insulation’s insurance company by filing an impleader..

The jury on Dec. 17, 2025, returned a unanimous verdict finding that Begonja suffered a grave injury that prevented him from returning to work, that John’s Insulation was negligent and that their negligence was a substantial factor that contributed to his injuries. He was awarded $3 million in past pain and suffering , $944,089 for passed lost earnings, $10 million for future pain and suffering over his remaining life expectancy, $1.6 for future medical expenses over his lifetime, and more than $3.4 million in future lost earnings.