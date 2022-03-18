$2.7 Million Verdict for NY Scooter Driver’s Death

While operating a motorized scooter, the driver was struck by a car attempting to make a right turn onto the same side of the street that he was on. He sustained multiple fractures to his rib and clavicle and internal bleeding. Four days later, he sustained respiratory distress and died. The driver’s widow sued both the other driver and the Town of North Hempstead, New York for creating conditions on the road that endangered her husband. The Nassau County Supreme Court jury awarded the driver’s estate $2,797,683.72,finding the town 70 percent liable, and the other driver 30 percent liable.
