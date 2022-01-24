Press Releases

2022 Nursing Home Medicaid Guide Released

2022 Nursing Home Medicaid Guide Released Elder Law Attorneys Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC have announced the release of their free 2022 NY Medicaid Guide which answers many frequently asked questions, such as:

  • What are the 2022 asset and income levels that allow Medicaid eligibility?
  • What are the 2022 Medicaid penalty regional rates throughout New York State?
  • What resources are not counted when determining Medicaid eligibility?
  • How can an individual whose income exceeds the Medicaid limit sill qualify for Medicaid?
  • What are the transfer of asset rules?
  • Will Medicaid pay for home care?
  • How do Medicaid rules differ for a single person and a married person whose spouse is still living in the community?
  • What are the advantages of creating a Medicaid Trust?
  • What’s The Difference between Transferring My Home Using a Life Estate Deed and a Living Trust Deed?

