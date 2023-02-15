2023 Nursing Home Medicaid Guide Released

Elder Law Attorneys Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC have announced the release of their free 2023 NY Medicaid Guide which answers many frequently asked questions, such as:
- What are the 2023 asset and income levels that allow Medicaid eligibility?
- What are the 2023 Medicaid penalty regional rates throughout New York State?
- What resources are not counted when determining Medicaid eligibility?
- How can an individual whose income exceeds the Medicaid limit sill qualify for Medicaid?
- What are the transfer of asset rules?
- Will Medicaid pay for home care?
- How do Medicaid rules differ for a single person and a married person whose spouse is still living in the community?
- What are the advantages of creating a Medicaid Trust?
- What’s The Difference between Transferring My Home Using a Life Estate Deed and a Living Trust Deed?
