2023 Nursing Home Medicaid Guide Released

Elder Law Attorneys Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC have announced the release of their free 2023 NY Medicaid Guide which answers many frequently asked questions, such as:

What are the 2023 asset and income levels that allow Medicaid eligibility?

What are the 2023 Medicaid penalty regional rates throughout New York State?

What resources are not counted when determining Medicaid eligibility?

How can an individual whose income exceeds the Medicaid limit sill qualify for Medicaid?

What are the transfer of asset rules?

Will Medicaid pay for home care?

How do Medicaid rules differ for a single person and a married person whose spouse is still living in the community?

What are the advantages of creating a Medicaid Trust?

What’s The Difference between Transferring My Home Using a Life Estate Deed and a Living Trust Deed?

Click here to download a free copy or call (716) 543-3764.