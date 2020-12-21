Have you been charged with a DWI? Check out these 3 commonly asked DWI questions, then call our office today for a legal consultation.
1. How Long will my DWI Charge Take?
- It can take anywhere from 2 months to a year to complete this process
2. What are the Penalties for a DWI Conviction?
- The type of penalties you receive will depend on a variety of factors
- Factors such as your criminal record, whether or not there was an accident and how you did on the roadside tests will help determine your penalties
- You may have to pay a fine or go to driving school, and in some cases even go to jail
3. Will I be Sentenced to Jail Time for a DWI?
- You can be sentenced to jail for up to one year.
- If you have prior DWIs, it could be even longer
Have you recently been charged with a DWI and want to know how long it is going to take to fight the charge? After checking out these 3 commonly asked DWI questions, contact the experienced Rochester DWI Attorney Robert Friedman.
Like us on Facebook