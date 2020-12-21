Have you been charged with a DWI? Check out these 3 commonly asked DWI questions, then call our office today for a legal consultation.

1. How Long will my DWI Charge Take?

It can take anywhere from 2 months to a year to complete this process

2. What are the Penalties for a DWI Conviction?

The type of penalties you receive will depend on a variety of factors

Factors such as your criminal record, whether or not there was an accident and how you did on the roadside tests will help determine your penalties

You may have to pay a fine or go to driving school, and in some cases even go to jail

3. Will I be Sentenced to Jail Time for a DWI?

You can be sentenced to jail for up to one year.

If you have prior DWIs, it could be even longer

Have you recently been charged with a DWI and want to know how long it is going to take to fight the charge? After checking out these 3 commonly asked DWI questions, contact the experienced Rochester DWI Attorney Robert Friedman.

