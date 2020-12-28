Probate Time Frame
As an experienced Rochester Estate Planning Lawyer, people often ask me what the probate time frame is. Call our office today.
- The probate process takes at least 7 months
- The estate must be left open for 7 months to allow creditors the opportunity to file claims against the estate
Are you getting frustrated with your probate time frame? If so, contact the experienced Rochester Estate Planning Lawyer Robert Friedman.
Like us on Facebook
This educational legal video was brought to you by Robert Friedman, an experienced Rochester Estate Planning Lawyer.