American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) Names Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC “Approved Eviction Attorney”

The American Apartment Owners Association (AAOA) has named Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC “approved eviction attorney.” AAOA’s mission is to serve the interests of landlords, real estate brokers, property managers, real estate owners, and apartment building owners nationally. Rental property management can be very demanding. AAOA makes this day-to-day property management process smoother. AAOA takes pride in offering comprehensive landlord enabling them to attain their goals.

AAOA provides a range of features from tenant screening services and tenant background checks to landlord rental application forms and apartment financing. They also provide full access to over 120,000 local contractors nationwide.

Attorney Robert Friedman has represented landlords and presented landlord/real estate investor seminars and webinars for over 47 years. He is the author of How to Survive Legally as a Landlord and The Upstart Small Business Legal Guide and articles in AAOA’s Rent Magazine. He was real estate law columnist for the Buffalo News and Courier Express.

Attorney Justin R. Friedman is the team leader of the Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Landlord Litigation Department, he advises landlords about evictions daily.

Landlord attorneys Justin R. Friedman and Robert Friedman frequently present live webinars for the AAOA covering major New York landlord compliance updates that affect housing discrimination, lease drafting, rent collection, broker’s fees, lease renewals, and eviction court procedures. Reviews From NY Landlord Legal Compliance Webinar :