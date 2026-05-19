Arrested at a 2026 Darien Lake Concert?

What are the most frequent reason people are arrested at Darien Lake Six Flags, New York concerts?
Criminal trespass in the Third Degree after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return is the most frequent reason defendants are arrested. A person is guilty of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree when he or she knowingly enters [remains] unlawfully in a building or upon real property which is fenced or otherwise enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders.
What are other common reasons for arrests at Darien Lake concerts?
- Sale of hazardous inhalants for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide.
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the Seventh Degree
- Possession of heroin.
- Disorderly conduct for fighting in the parking lot.
- Harassment in the Second Degree for pushing Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputies.
- DWI and DUI.
- Assault
- Endangering the welfare of a child.
What concerts will be held in the outdoor Darien Lake Amphitheater at 9993 Alleghany, Darien Center, NY in 2026?
- May 29:HARDY
- Jun 3:Triumph
- Jun 10:Tyler Childers
- Jun 13:Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)
- Jul 18:Mötley Crüe
- Jul 22:Dave Matthews Band
- Jul 24:NE-YO & AKON
- Jul 28:Kingdom Bound Festival (featuring Paul Baloche & Leanna Crawford)
- Aug 1:Tim McGraw
- Aug 3:5 Seconds of Summer
- Aug 6:Riley Green
- Aug 14:Billy Idol
- Aug 27:Wu-Tang Forever
- Aug 30:Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
- Aug 31:TLC & Salt-N-Pepa
- Sep 10:Breaking Benjamin
- Sep 12:$uicide Boy$
- Sep 19:Staind
- Sep 25:Treaty Oak Revival
What are examples of Darien Lake concert arrests?
- $uicideboy$ Darien Lake Concert: Two individuals were arrested on criminal trespass charges after attempting to re-enter the venue post-ejection.
- Pitbull/Outlaw Darien Lake Music Festival: Multiple attendees were arrested with charges ranging from trespassing and harassment to driving while intoxicated.
- Hardy Darien Lake Concert: Four people were arrested following physical altercations, punching security guards, and re-entering the venue after being removed.
- 50 Cent Darien Lake Concert: Seven people were arrested, including a 24-year-old Rochester man charged with second-degree assault for allegedly punching and knocking a woman unconscious.
Where will I be arraigned if I am arrested at a Darien Lake Concert?
The Darien Town Court is located at 10569 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, New York 14040. Marcia Bontrager is the Darien Court Clerk. Her hours are Monday – Thursday 9am – 3pm. Her phone number is 585-547-2274 ext.1020. Court hours are the first three Tuesday nights. The Darien Town Justices are Honorable David Overhoff and Honorable Michelle Krzemien.
Which NY criminal defense attorneys represent defendants arrested at Darien Lake concerts?
If you are facing criminal charges at a Darien Lake concert, contact Genesee County attorneys Friedman & Ranzenhofer PC today at 585-376-5177 to schedule a consultation now with one of our experienced criminal defense attorneys. We will work with you to understand your situation and provide you with the legal assistance you need to protect your rights and achieve the best possible outcome in your case.
What are the most frequent reason people are arrested at Darien Lake Six Flags, New York concerts?
Criminal trespass in the Third Degree after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return is the most frequent reason defendants are arrested. A person is guilty of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree when he or she knowingly enters [remains] unlawfully in a building or upon real property which is fenced or otherwise enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders.
What are other common reasons for arrests at Darien Lake concerts?
- Sale of hazardous inhalants for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide.
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the Seventh Degree
- Possession of heroin.
- Disorderly conduct for fighting in the parking lot.
- Harassment in the Second Degree for pushing Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputies.
- DWI and DUI.
- Assault
- Endangering the welfare of a child.
What concerts will be held in the outdoor Darien Lake Amphitheater at 9993 Alleghany, Darien Center, NY in 2026?
- May 29:HARDY
- Jun 3:Triumph
- Jun 10:Tyler Childers
- Jun 13:Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)
- Jul 18:Mötley Crüe
- Jul 22:Dave Matthews Band
- Jul 24:NE-YO & AKON
- Jul 28:Kingdom Bound Festival (featuring Paul Baloche & Leanna Crawford)
- Aug 1:Tim McGraw
- Aug 3:5 Seconds of Summer
- Aug 6:Riley Green
- Aug 14:Billy Idol
- Aug 27:Wu-Tang Forever
- Aug 30:Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
- Aug 31:TLC & Salt-N-Pepa
- Sep 10:Breaking Benjamin
- Sep 12:$uicide Boy$
- Sep 19:Staind
- Sep 25:Treaty Oak Revival
What are examples of Darien Lake concert arrests?
- $uicideboy$ Darien Lake Concert: Two individuals were arrested on criminal trespass charges after attempting to re-enter the venue post-ejection.
- Pitbull/Outlaw Darien Lake Music Festival: Multiple attendees were arrested with charges ranging from trespassing and harassment to driving while intoxicated.
- Hardy Darien Lake Concert: Four people were arrested following physical altercations, punching security guards, and re-entering the venue after being removed.
- 50 Cent Darien Lake Concert: Seven people were arrested, including a 24-year-old Rochester man charged with second-degree assault for allegedly punching and knocking a woman unconscious.
Where will I be arraigned if I am arrested at a Darien Lake Concert?
The Darien Town Court is located at 10569 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, New York 14040. Marcia Bontrager is the Darien Court Clerk. Her hours are Monday – Thursday 9am – 3pm. Her phone number is 585-547-2274 ext.1020. Court hours are the first three Tuesday nights. The Darien Town Justices are Honorable David Overhoff and Honorable Michelle Krzemien.
Which NY criminal defense attorneys represent defendants arrested at Darien Lake concerts?
If you are facing criminal charges at a Darien Lake concert, contact Genesee County attorneys Friedman & Ranzenhofer PC today at 585-376-5177 to schedule a consultation now with one of our experienced criminal defense attorneys. We will work with you to understand your situation and provide you with the legal assistance you need to protect your rights and achieve the best possible outcome in your case.