Arrested at a 2026 Darien Lake Concert?

What are the most frequent reason people are arrested at Darien Lake Six Flags, New York concerts?

Criminal trespass in the Third Degree after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return is the most frequent reason defendants are arrested. A person is guilty of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree when he or she knowingly enters [remains] unlawfully in a building or upon real property which is fenced or otherwise enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders.

What are other common reasons for arrests at Darien Lake concerts?

Sale of hazardous inhalants for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the Seventh Degree

Possession of heroin.

Disorderly conduct for fighting in the parking lot.

Harassment in the Second Degree for pushing Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputies.

DWI and DUI.

Assault

Endangering the welfare of a child.

What concerts will be held in the outdoor Darien Lake Amphitheater at 9993 Alleghany, Darien Center, NY in 2026?

May 29: HARDY

HARDY Jun 3: Triumph

Triumph Jun 10: Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers Jun 13: Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) Jul 18: Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe Jul 22: Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band Jul 24: NE-YO & AKON

NE-YO & AKON Jul 28: Kingdom Bound Festival (featuring Paul Baloche & Leanna Crawford)

Kingdom Bound Festival (featuring Paul Baloche & Leanna Crawford) Aug 1: Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw Aug 3: 5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer Aug 6: Riley Green

Riley Green Aug 14: Billy Idol

Billy Idol Aug 27: Wu-Tang Forever

Wu-Tang Forever Aug 30: Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson Aug 31: TLC & Salt-N-Pepa

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa Sep 10: Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin Sep 12: $uicide Boy$

$uicide Boy$ Sep 19: Staind

Staind Sep 25:Treaty Oak Revival

What are examples of Darien Lake concert arrests?

$uicideboy$ Darien Lake Concert: Two individuals were arrested on criminal trespass charges after attempting to re-enter the venue post-ejection.

Two individuals were arrested on criminal trespass charges after attempting to re-enter the venue post-ejection. Pitbull/Outlaw Darien Lake Music Festival: Multiple attendees were arrested with charges ranging from trespassing and harassment to driving while intoxicated.

Multiple attendees were arrested with charges ranging from trespassing and harassment to driving while intoxicated. Hardy Darien Lake Concert: Four people were arrested following physical altercations, punching security guards, and re-entering the venue after being removed.

Four people were arrested following physical altercations, punching security guards, and re-entering the venue after being removed. 50 Cent Darien Lake Concert: Seven people were arrested, including a 24-year-old Rochester man charged with second-degree assault for allegedly punching and knocking a woman unconscious.

Where will I be arraigned if I am arrested at a Darien Lake Concert?

The Darien Town Court is located at 10569 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, New York 14040. Marcia Bontrager is the Darien Court Clerk. Her hours are Monday – Thursday 9am – 3pm. Her phone number is 585-547-2274 ext.1020. Court hours are the first three Tuesday nights. The Darien Town Justices are Honorable David Overhoff and Honorable Michelle Krzemien.

Which NY criminal defense attorneys represent defendants arrested at Darien Lake concerts?