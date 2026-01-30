Bankers Healthcare Group Data Breach Class Action Lawsuit

On January 20, 2026, Bankers Healthcare Group, LLC also known as BHG Financial, reported a data breach to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation. While the BHG Financial data breach notice letter provides little details on the incident itself, it has been reported that financial account information and Social Security numbers were exposed. BHG Financial, which has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Davie, Florida; and Syracuse, New York , offers financial solutions for professionals, small businesses, and institutions.

If you were affected by the BHG Financial data breach, take the following steps to protect your personal and financial information:

Obtain a police report : If you suspect that your identity has been stolen, you have the right to file a police report to start the process of investigation.

: If you suspect that your identity has been stolen, you have the right to file a police report to start the process of investigation. Monitor your financial accounts : Regularly check your bank accounts, credit card bills, and credit reports for any unauthorized activity.

: Regularly check your bank accounts, credit card bills, and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. Place fraud alerts or credit freezes : Contact the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, TransUnion) to place fraud alerts or security freezes on your credit files. This will help prevent new credit from being opened in your name.

: Contact the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, TransUnion) to place fraud alerts or security freezes on your credit files. This will help prevent new credit from being opened in your name. Obtain your credit reports : Periodically request your free credit reports from each of the three major credit bureaus to ensure there are no fraudulent transactions associated with your name.

: Periodically request your free credit reports from each of the three major credit bureaus to ensure there are no fraudulent transactions associated with your name. Report suspicious activity: If you notice anything suspicious, report it to your financial institution, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and your State Attorney General immediately.

Attorneys working with ClassAction.org are looking into whether a class action lawsuit can be filed in light of the BHG Financial data breach. As part of their investigation, they need to hear from individuals who had their information exposed in the incident, including those who received notice of the BHG Financial data breach or otherwise believe they are affected.

If your information was exposed in the BHG Financial data breach, you may be able to start a class action lawsuit to recover compensation for loss of privacy, time spent dealing with the breach, out-of-pocket costs, and more. A successful case could also force BHG Financial to ensure they take proper steps to protect the information with which they were entrusted. If you believe your information was exposed in the BHG Financial data breach, fill out the form on this page.