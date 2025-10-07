Buffalo Family Law Internships

Grow with an Experienced, Supportive Team. Are you passionate about Family Law and ready to take the next step in your career?

Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is seeking motivated 3L law students for internships to work alongside respected mentors, contribute to meaningful cases, and build a thriving practice.

Why Join Us?

Mentorship that Matters : Learn from experienced attorneys who are leaders in their fields and invested in your growth.

: Learn from experienced attorneys who are leaders in their fields and invested in your growth. Support to Build Your Practice : Benefit from the resources, reputation, and referrals of an established firm while developing your own legal voice and client base.

: Benefit from the resources, reputation, and referrals of an established firm while developing your own legal voice and client base. Flexible & Independent: We value professionals who thrive with autonomy and encourage remote work when possible.

What You Will Do:

As part of our team, you will manage your own caseload and collaborate on complex matters. We support your development to take more responsibility as you grow. Your work will include:

Handling matters in Supreme and Family Courts, including:

Divorce proceedings;

Custody , child support and family offense matters;

, and family offense matters; Abuse, neglect, and juvenile delinquency;

Post-matrimonial cases, prenuptial/postnuptial agreements , and QDROs; and

, and QDROs; and Mediation evaluations and negotiations.

Meeting with prospective clients and conducting initial consultations.

Advising clients and preparing legal strategies.

Drafting pleadings, motions, and legal memoranda.

Representing clients in courts across Western New York.

Coordinating with clients, paralegals, and the legal team to ensure high-quality service.

What You Bring:

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Strong work ethic, integrity, and professionalism.

The ability to manage deadlines and priorities independently.

About Us:

Founded in 1955, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC (WNY-Lawyers.com) is a prestigious general practice law firm. With a rich history, we are dedicated to providing a broad range of legal services to clients throughout Western New York.

Apply today to take the next step in your legal career — with mentorship, autonomy, and long-term opportunity. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To Apply:

For confidential consideration, submit your application at Careers | Friedman & Ranzenhofer PC | Buffalo Attorneys