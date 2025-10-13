Can Landlords Charge Pet Fees For Emotional Support Animals?

The plaintiff/tenant in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Louisiana case of Henderson v. Five Properties LLC, U.S. Eastern District of Louisiana requested a reasonable accommodation under the Fair Housing Act (“FHA”) and Louisiana Equal Housing Opportunity Act (“LEHOA”), specifically seeking a waiver of a $400 animal fee for her dog which was an Emotional Support Animal (“ESA”) .The landlord/defendants’ apartment complex allows animals. However, the only issue was whether defendants had to waive the animal fee for the plaintiff just because she had an ESA. Plaintiff argued that it is always necessary to waive animal fees for people with ESAs to afford them an equal housing opportunity.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) and the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) issued a 2004 Joint Statement and HUD issued a 2020 Notice, both of which suggested, and have been interpreted to mean, that landlords can never charge pet fees for people with ESAs. Although not actually the law, this idea was perpetuated through websites selling ESA prescriptions by advertising that purchasers may save money by avoiding animal fees.

The U.S. District Court rejected:

The notion that guidance issued by HUD requires housing providers to waive pet fees for people with ESAs. Instead, tenants seeking fee waivers must prove they need them and that their request is reasonable under the circumstances. The argument that landlords always must waive fees for tenants with ESAs. Instead, whether such accommodation is required is a fact-specific, case-by-case determination.

The court held on July 16, 2025: