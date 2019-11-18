Car Accident Caused by a Drunk Driver

If you have been injured in a car accident caused by a drunk driver, we would first want to say how sorry we are that that happened to you. No one should be driving under the influence. While you are lucky to be alive, you are probably suffering some severe injuries that this driver should be punished for. Here is what we can do for you.

Car Accident Caused by a Drunk Driver | Recover Financial Compensation

Every year there are thousands of people arrested for driving drunk in the Rochester area. Throughout the country, we average one death per hour as a result of drunk drivers. Over 10,000 people died in accidents involving drunk drivers in 2013. While the number of fatalities caused by drinking and driving is staggering, thousands of more people suffer serious and life changing personal injuries in drunk driving accidents. If you were injured due to the negligence of a drunk driver, contact our dedicated Rochester drunk driving accident attorneys for a free consultation. You may be entitled to recover financial compensation for your injuries.

Car Accident Caused by a Drunk Driver | Holding People Accountable

Those who drive drunk are subject to serious criminal charges. However, just because the drunk driver may get in legal trouble doesn’t mean that the person they injured is OK. Drunk drivers who injure someone because of their reckless decision making should be held accountable. At Friedman and Ranzenhofer our Rochester drunk driving accident attorneys believe these drivers should be required to reimburse an injured person or a deceased person’s family for the terrible damage they have caused.

Car Accident Caused by a Drunk Driver | Recovering Damages

This includes payment of any uncompensated medical expenses and wages, along with compensation for the pain and suffering they have caused the injured person. In cases where the drunk driver’s behavior is particularly dangerous, it may even be possible to recover additional damages, called punitive damages, which are not available in most other motor vehicle accident cases.

If you or a loved one has been injured in an auto accident with someone who was drunk, we want to help you pursue compensation for the harm you have suffered.

