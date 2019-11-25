Tire Failures in Class A Motor Homes

There is a growing trend of tire failures in “Class A” motor homes. Often, the tire failure results in fatal accidents. These motor homes usually seat six people with a bathroom, bedroom, living area and a kitchen. To go along with that these motor homes have slide out sections that enlarge it when parked on campgrounds. If you’ve been a victim of an RV tire failure, you may be entitled to recover compensation for your injuries. Contact our dedicated Rochester RV tire failure lawyers for a free confidential consultation. Let our experience work for you.

Tire Failures in Class A Motor Homes | RV Accidents

When you combine weight shifting with the heaviness of the RV homes it results in an abundance of pressure being put on the tires. These tires have shown that they cannot handle this weight and they regularly collapse or fail suddenly. The front end of the RV is where the tire failures are happening because they only have single tires as opposed to the doubles in the back of the RV.

When the front tires blow out, it is impossible to steer in the right direction. Also, most RV’s are used sporadically, one or two months out of the year. This means that the tires are oftentimes old which further enhances the problem. The National Traffic Administration is investigating tire failures in Class A RV’s.

Tire Failures in Class A Motor Homes | Contact Our Office

If your motor home tires failed on you and you were injured as a result you may be entitled to financial compensation. Please contact the Rochester RV tire failure lawyers at Friedman and Ranzenhofer, PC. We will explain your legal rights and the possibility of a personal injury claim.

