Charged With Shoplifting on The Self-Checkout Line?

Rochester, NY stores have become more aggressive in dealing with losses caused by shoppers cheating on self-checkout devices. Many shoppers avoid long lines by using self-checkout at Target, Wegman’s, Tops, Dash’s, BJ’s, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco, or Walmart? If you were distracted and forgot to scan one of the items in your cart or you entered the wrong code, you could be arrested and charged with shoplifting. You will need to retain a NY theft crimes attorneys to defend yourself in court.

Taking property without the permission of its rightful owner is larceny. The seriousness of the offense depends on the value of the property taken. If you walk out of Target without having paid for items valued at less than $1,000, you will be charged with Petit Larceny. This is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

If you walk out of Home Depot without having paid for property valued at over $1,000, you may be charged with the felony of Fourth Degree Grand Larceny. When the value is greater than $3,000, but no more than $50,000, you would be charged with the felony of Third-Degree Grand Larceny.

What is shoplifting criminal intent?

Criminal intent is the defendant’s mental state at the time the crime was committed. The prosecutor must prove that the defendant had a conscious objective or purpose in committing the specific crime. Intent is proven through circumstantial evidence about the specific acts or knowledge of the defendant. Prosecutors will use:

Statements that the defendant made when approached by a store worker. Testimony from the arresting officer and store employees. Checkout lines camera videos.

If the store calls the police, you should invoke your Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and say that you will not discuss the matter unless your attorney is present. Your refusal to answer questions cannot be used against you to prove intent.

The self-checkout theft was an honest mistake and you intended to purchase the items. Ther possibility that you were the victim of mistaken identity and that another shopper was the one engaged in the suspicious conduct. That the scanner malfunctioned and didn’t ring up the item you scanned.

