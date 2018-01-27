Common Personal Injury Claims in Rochester

If you’ve been injured in an accident, some conditions might be obvious – like a burn, or a broken bone. Other injuries, like hairline fractures, herniated discs, and traumatic brain injury might be harder to detect, or only flare up long after the accident – and, in some case, long after you’ve accepted a settlement. After seeking the best medical care you can access, it’s best to consult with an attorney and give yourself time to see how your injuries progress – healing, or undergoing complications. It might help to consider a few common causes for personal injury claims, explained below.

I’ve hurt my back. Should I take a settlement?

Most injuries to the back and neck are strains to ligaments and muscles. Treated correctly, pain from these injuries will go away within a couple of months. In some cases, though, you might not experience any pain until a few days after an accident. Some injuries will take longer to treat, and could develop complications. Because of this, it’s never a good idea to jump at an early settlement.

Back Injury Complication

One common complication in cases of back injury is a herniated disc, some-times called a ruptured or slipped disc. Usually seen in the lower back (lumbar spine), they can also occur in the neck (cervical spine) or upper/middle back (thoracic spine). A herniated disc will press against your spinal nerves, causing severe pain and even numbness in any part of the body where that nerve travels. You can only detect a herniated disc with an MRI or CT scan, and the recovery process is long – another reason why you shouldn’t take a settlement until you understand the extent of your injuries.

If you have been injured, don’t worry about the cost – seek the best treatment possible. Then consult with an experienced attorney who can help you determine the liability of any parties involved. Contact our Rochester personal injury attorneys if you are looking for representation who wants to help you make a case to recover damages and take care of what needs to be done while you recover.