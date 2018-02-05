Motorcycle Accidents in Rochester

If you have been involved in a motorcycle accident, you may be feeling angry. You may be wondering how you are going to manage things financially. After an accident, you may be left seriously injured and want compensation. Here is what you will want to know about motorcycle accidents in Rochester.

Motorcycle Accidents

One of the most important differences between motorcycle accidents and car accidents is the lack of no-fault insurance. That means there’s no provision for the automobile or the other motorcycle driver’s insurance to pay for your medical expenses. If you’re injured in a motorcycle accident, you have to realize that all of your medical bills have to be covered by your own insurance. If you don’t have insurance, that poses some additional difficulties. With respect to motorcycle accidents, the most important distinction between a motorcycle accident and a car accident is the way we deal getting those medical bills paid for.

Most Common Motorcycle Accidents

Motorcycle accidents can be tragic because, very often, when there’s an accident, the cyclist has no protection from serious injury. What happens most frequently is that a motorcyclist is driving down the road, and an automobile will make a left-hand turn in front of that motorcyclist. The motorcyclist will then hit the car broadside on the passenger side. We’ve handled many, many of these cases and, while there are other types of motorcycle accidents – such as those in which the rider is struck from behind, the most common type of motorcycle accident occurs when someone makes a sudden left-hand turn in front of you.

Hire an Attorney for a Motorcycle Accident

A lot of people call me and want to know how quickly they should come in after they’ve been involved in a motorcycle accident. We tell them to come in and see us as soon as they’ve gotten their medical treatment, because of certain important things that need to be addressed right up front in order to protect and preserve their claim. It’s important to determine whether an extensive investigation is needed. Photographs need to be taken. People need to be spoken to. And several other things could, at the end of the day, affect your case. The sooner you get in, the sooner we, as experienced personal injury attorneys, can get out there and do the type of investigating needed to protect your legal rights.

Filing a Claim for a Motorcycle Accident

In Buffalo, people involved in motorcycle accidents can bring injury claims just as if they had been involved in an automobile accident. What you need to do is establish that you were injured in a motorcycle accident and that somebody else was at fault. Just as in a car accident case, motorcycle cases require proof that the other driver was either totally or partially at fault and that you were injured. Once we’ve established those two items, we can proceed to file a claim for you.

If you have been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident and want to know what you can do to get compensation, contact our Rochester personal injury attorneys or download our Mobile App .