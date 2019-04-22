Criminal Defense Practice Areas

The experienced Rochester attorneys at Friedman & Razenhofer, Attorneys at Law have successfully defended clients in a wide variety of criminal defense practice areas. If you are facing charges for any of the following crimes, please contact our office as soon as possible.

Criminal Defense Practice Areas | Sex Crimes

If you need a tough, knowledgeable Rochester sex crime lawyer, contact Friedman & Ranzenhofer for a consultation. We have helped countless WNY residents push back against prosecution allegations of sex crimes. We have also assisted clients in avoiding charges and the ensuing public trial entirely. Our attorneys can help protect you against both the legal charges, as well as the potential fallout from media interest in your case and ramifications in your career.

Criminal Defense Practice Areas | Domestic Violence

The Rochester domestic violence lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, know that allegations of domestic violence are often used as leverage in divorces, custody battles, or maybe just for effect in an argument. Quite often, the person making the allegation has no idea what the legal effects are, or that it would create such a stressful situation for the entire family and the family’s finances.

We deal with domestic violence cases all the time. Typically, the initial goal of a client, charged with domestic violence, involves getting the order of protection removed. This is often the goal of of the spouse who initially made the complaint, as well. The trouble is the court’s goal of family protection. In Rochester, it can be difficult to convince the local courts and prosecutors to let go of a domestic violence case. Our attorneys work with our clients to determine first what the family’s immediate needs are. Then we put a plan together to best handle the situation.

Criminal Defense Practice Areas | Theft/Larceny

Charges like shoplifting, possessing stolen property, embezzlement, identity theft and fraud are taken very seriously by New York state. If you’ve been charged with any of the above, you need to consult with an experienced Rochester theft lawyer immediately. These charges are also taken very seriously by employers; you can lose your job just by being accused of one of these crimes. For immigrants, theft charges can be very destructive because they need to keep their job in order to gain access to permanent residency or citizenship.

The dedicated theft attorneys at Friedman & Ranzenhofer have handled countless theft and larceny cases. We have put an extensive amount of time into defending those charged with a theft crime in New York. We put in extensive time on these types of cases because a lot can be on the line for theft charges, including your job, and your freedom.

Our dedicated and well-practiced attorneys have also successfully defended clients for a number of other criminal defense practice areas, including drug crimes, health care fraud, probation violations, assault, juvenile crimes, and welfare fraud. Contact our office today if you are in need of experienced criminal defense. We will develop a winning strategy that is best suited to the specifics of your case.

