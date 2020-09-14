Drivers that are using their cell phones for talking or texting are often viewed by other drivers as an annoyance and a traffic hazard, which may result in road rage. If you are the victim of road rage, you should remain calm, do not make any eye contact with the other driver, and call 911 if necessary.

Were you involved in an auto accident caused by a distracted driver and have questions about distracted driving and road rage in Rochester? The experienced Rochester Lawyers of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC provide dedicated and knowledgeable legal representation to Western New York residents. If we can be of any service, contact us at one of our seven locations.

Attorney Robert Friedman is a partner with Friedman & Ranzenhofer and has achieved the rating of superb on Avvo.