Former Employee Files Class Action Employee Misclassification Lawsuit Against Takeout Taxi

Buffalo Business First has written an article about a new gig-economy Employee Misclassification Class Action lawsuit filed by Friedman & Ranzenhofer, P.C.

The allegations in this lawsuit have not been adjudicated and though Defendants have not yet responded they will likely deny any wrongdoing relating to the allegations. If you choose to join this lawsuit you will be bound by any ruling, judgment or settlement. There are no guarantees. If you choose not to join this lawsuit, you are free to take action on your own or do nothing. You also have the right to choose different counsel. If you choose to participate in this lawsuit, your interests will be represented by plaintiffs’ counsel in this lawsuit. Retaliation for pursuing rights protected by the FLSA or NYLL is prohibited.