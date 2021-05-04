Press Releases

Drive-Through Community Health & Fitness Fair

Posted on by Friedman & Ranzenhofer

Drive-Through Community Health & Fitness FairThe eleventh annual Community Health & Fitness Fair 2021 will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse driveway , 10405 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031. The completely free event, hosted by the Clarence and Akron-Newstead Senior Centers offers raffle prizes, food, and educational materials. The goal of the event is to motivate Seniors to make good health and fitness choices and to find available community resources. Robert Friedman, attorney will present 14 Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Lawsfrom 11:30  AM to 12:30 PM in the Jeffrey P. Brownschidle Pavilion.

Sponsors are Blue Cross & Blue Shield of WNY; Aetna Medicare Solutions; Independent Health; Wegmans; Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Attorneys; Univera Health; United Healthcare; NY Senior Radio Buffalo; NYS EPIC; NY Assembly member Mike J. Norris; and NY Senator Ed Rath. For further information, contact Sarah Young at 716.542.6645 or Debb Sabbatis at 716.633.5138.

Drive-Through Community Health & Fitness Fair – Downloadable Flyer

