DWI-DUI Arrests, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Blog

DWI Charge Timeline

Posted on by Friedman & Ranzenhofer

 If you have questions about your DWI charge timeline, watch this educational video. Then, call our Rochester attorneys to get started today.




As an experienced Rochester DWI Attorney, I am often asked how long it takes to fight a DWI charge.

  • It can take anywhere from 2 months to a year to complete this process

Have you recently been charged with a DWI and want to know how long it is going to take to fight the charge?  If you have questions about your DWI charge timeline, contact our experienced Rochester DWI Attorney Robert Friedman.

This educational legal video was brought to you by Robert Friedman, an experienced Rochester DWI Attorney.

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel

Recent Blogs

DWI Charge Timeline
DWI Charge Timeline

[...]

9 DWI Tips
9 DWI Tips

Did you or a loved one get charged with a DWI? Check out these 9 [...]

4 DWI Tips
4 DWI Tips

Did you get arrested for a DWI and have questions? Check out these 4 DWI [...]

4 DWI Questions
4 DWI Questions

Have you or a loved on been charged with a DWI? Check out these 4 DWI [...]

Can Someone Be Charged With DWI While Driving A Snowmobile In Buffalo
Can Someone Be Charged With DWI While Driving A Snowmobile In Buffalo?

There are many recreational snowmobile trails surrounding the Buffalo area, and snowmobile riding is a [...]

3 Commonly Asked DWI Questions
3 Commonly Asked DWI Questions

Have you been charged with a DWI? Check out these 3 commonly asked DWI questions, [...]

DWI Penalties
DWI Penalties

This educational legal video was brought to you by Robert Friedman, an experienced Rochester DWI [...]

Refusing breathalizer test
Refusing a Breathalyzer Test

Recent Posts [...]