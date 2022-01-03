If you have questions about your DWI charge timeline, watch this educational video. Then, call our Rochester attorneys to get started today.









As an experienced Rochester DWI Attorney, I am often asked how long it takes to fight a DWI charge.

It can take anywhere from 2 months to a year to complete this process

Have you recently been charged with a DWI and want to know how long it is going to take to fight the charge?